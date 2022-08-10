Yarbrough (0-7) took the loss Tuesday in Milwaukee, allowing three runs on four hits, two hit batsmen and a walk while striking out five in 3.1 innings.

Yarbrough served the bulk-reliever role and entered the game in the second inning after Jimmy Yacabonis opened the game. In addition to his two hit batsman, the left-hander threw two wild pitches. Seven of the 16 batters he faced reached base safely. It has been an inconsistent year for the 30-year-old and, while his 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB in 56.2 innings leave something to be desired, the Rays continue to give him opportunities to eat innings. He's likely to pitch again early next week against the Yankees.