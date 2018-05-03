Yarbrough will no longer take the hill for Friday's game against Toronto, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash elected to go with another "bullpen day" and will give the ball to Andrew Kittredge for the beginning of Friday's contest instead of lining up Yarbrough for his second start of the year. Yarbrough will likely be in line for a few innings during Friday's series opener and could receive the nod to start against the Braves next week, depending on how Cash decides to utilize the left-hander. Over seven appearances this year, Yarbrough has logged a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 16:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings.