Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Will pitch Sunday
Yarbrough his scheduled to follow game opener Hunter Wood on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough is set to work the bulk of the innings for the Rays against the White Sox. He has pitched 13.1 innings over his last three outings, so he's stretched out enough to qualify for a decision. Yarbrough is 10-5 with a 4.02 ERA.
