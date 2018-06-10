Yarbrough is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Ryne Stanek was initially scheduled to be the Rays' opening pitcher for Monday's contest, according to Toribio, but that plan was scrapped after the right-hander tossed 24 pitches in relief in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners. The change likely won't impact Yarbrough much, as he would have been slated to cover the bulk of the innings in the series opener even if he had been used out of the bullpen. The lefty has worked at least five frames in each of his last seven outings, registering a 3.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB in 39.1 innings over that span.