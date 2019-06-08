Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Wins fifth game
Yarbrough (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks over 7.2 innings to earn the win over the Red Six in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. He struck out seven.
Yarbrough was outstanding, winning his third decision in his last four appearances. The left-hander permitted only an eighth-inning Jackie Bradley Jr. solo homer and three singles and has a 16:4 K:BB in his last four games (25.2 innings). The 27-year-old still has a lackluster 5.31 ERA but a solid 1.09 WHIP, and his next start is Thursday at home against the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...