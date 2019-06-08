Yarbrough (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks over 7.2 innings to earn the win over the Red Six in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. He struck out seven.

Yarbrough was outstanding, winning his third decision in his last four appearances. The left-hander permitted only an eighth-inning Jackie Bradley Jr. solo homer and three singles and has a 16:4 K:BB in his last four games (25.2 innings). The 27-year-old still has a lackluster 5.31 ERA but a solid 1.09 WHIP, and his next start is Thursday at home against the Angels.