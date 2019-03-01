Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Won't be out long
Yarbrough will only miss a couple of days due to his tight left groin, Rays broadcaster Neil Solondz reports.
The injury forced Yarbrough to end his appearance Thursday against the Twins early, but the move was described as precautionary and Yarbrough was considered day-to-day. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Friday, so it seems as though Yarbrough's preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly affected.
