Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Won't technically start Saturday
Yarbrough will throw most of the game Saturday against the Angels but won't enter until the second or third inning, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will continue their unconventional pitcher usage, throwing Sergio Romo against the top of the Angels' lineup for an inning or two before handing the ball over to Yarbrough. In terms of fantasy impact, this seems to have a slight positive effect for Yarbrough in most leagues. He'll avoid the Angels' best hitters once through the lineup, and as he's not technically the starter he won't face the requirement of having to throw five innings in order to get a win. Those in quality starts leagues will be disappointed, of course, as Yarbrough can't get a quality start if he's not technically starting, but he's never thrown more than five innings in a game this year so a quality start is more or less off the table regardless of when he enters the game.
