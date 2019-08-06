Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Working as bulk reliever Tuesday
Yarbrough will serve as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Andrew Kittredge set to serve as the opener, Yarbrough will follow as Tampa Bay's bulk reliever in the second game of the series. The southpaw is coming off a win in his last appearance, surrendering four runs over 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox.
