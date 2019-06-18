Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Working as bulk reliever
Yarbrough will be deployed as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since rejoining the Rays in late May to fill Tyler Glasnow's (forearm) spot in the rotation, Yarbrough has made four of his five appearances as a traditional starter. After Yarbrough was roughed up in two of his past three outings, however, manager Kevin Cash will deploy the lefty behind an opener with the hope that the arrangement yields better results. Ryne Stanek will get the "start" and is expected to cover 1-to-2 innings before giving way to Yarbrough, who is the most likely Rays pitcher to factor into any decision.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...