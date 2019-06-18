Yarbrough will be deployed as a bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since rejoining the Rays in late May to fill Tyler Glasnow's (forearm) spot in the rotation, Yarbrough has made four of his five appearances as a traditional starter. After Yarbrough was roughed up in two of his past three outings, however, manager Kevin Cash will deploy the lefty behind an opener with the hope that the arrangement yields better results. Ryne Stanek will get the "start" and is expected to cover 1-to-2 innings before giving way to Yarbrough, who is the most likely Rays pitcher to factor into any decision.