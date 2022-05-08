Yarbrough will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Yarbrough was originally expected to follow J.P. Feyereisen in a bulk reliever role, but he will now serve as a traditional starter. Yarbrough struggled in his opening appearance of the season, surrendering five earned runs on six hits and three walks across 2.1 frames Tuesday against Oakland.
