Yarbrough will start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough was originally expected to follow J.P. Feyereisen in a bulk reliever role, but he will now serve as a traditional starter. Yarbrough struggled in his opening appearance of the season, surrendering five earned runs on six hits and three walks across 2.1 frames Tuesday against Oakland.

