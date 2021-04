Yarbrough will serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Brent Honeywell in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough made his first three appearances as a traditional starter, but he'll work behind an opener for a second consecutive outing Saturday. The southpaw has posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 21.2 innings across his first four appearances of the year.