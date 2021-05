Yarbrough will work as the Rays' primary pitcher behind opener Andrew Kittredge in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough has operated as a traditional starter in four of his first six starts, but he'll be following an opener for the third time in his last four turns through the rotation. He's enjoyed far better results in his two outings as a primary pitcher, limiting opposing batters to a .411 OPS while going 1-0 with 10 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.