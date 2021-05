Yarbrough will work as the Rays' primary pitcher behind opener Collin McHugh in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Yarbrough will work behind an opener for the fourth time in his last five appearances, as he's had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season. The left-hander has fared slightly better as a primary pitcher, and he's posted a 3.05 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 20.2 innings across his last four outings.