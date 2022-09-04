Yarbrough is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Shawn Armstrong in Sunday's game against the Yankees at Tropicana Field, MLB.com reports.

Yarbrough has yet to make an appearance for Tampa Bay since being called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, but he'll essentially be filling the rotation spot vacated by Shane McClanahan (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Though Armstrong is getting the starting nod Sunday, he hasn't worked more than three innings in any appearance this season and won't be asked to work deep into the series finale. As the Rays' bulk reliever, Yarbrough is the most likely pitcher to factor into any decision.