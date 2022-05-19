Yarbrough is set to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Jalen Beeks in Friday's game against the Orioles in Baltimore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even though Yarbrough has pitched well in his last two starts -- he allowed one run on six hits and four walks in 8.2 innings between the outings -- the 30-year-old has yet to record his first win of the season. Yarbrough would already have been well positioned to factor into the decision if he operated as a traditional starter against the 14-24 Orioles, but the Rays' choice to deploy him behind an opener should only increase his odds of capturing his first win. Beeks is expected to work no more than 2-to-3 innings before giving way to Yarbrough, who could end up pitching the rest of the game if he's able to retire hitters efficiently.