Yarbrough is slated to serve as a bulk reliever behind opener Andrew Kittredge in Sunday's game against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Each of Yarbrough's three appearances this season have come as a traditional starter, but the lefty is no stranger to working behind an opener. The opener arrangement will likely allow for Yarbrough to work deeper into the contest than he would if he were on the hill in the first inning, which should increase his chances of coming away with a win if he exits the contest with Tampa Bay in the lead.