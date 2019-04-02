Yarbrough (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 4.1 innings during Sunday's 7-1 victory over Colorado. He struck out three and earned the win.

Yarbrough started the second frame after Ryne Stanek tossed a scoreless first. His offense spotted him a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning before he allowed his lone run on a Nolan Arenado double in the sixth. Like in 2018, the 6-foot-5 lefty will likely be the primary pitcher after an opener starts for most of the season.