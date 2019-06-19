Yarbrough pitched three innings, giving up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks during a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old entered as planned after Ryne Stanek recorded the first four outs. Yarbrough departed with nobody on base and one out in the fifth, but the Rays next reliever immediately found trouble and allowed three runs in the frame. Yarbough didn't factor into the decision, but owners have to like his near perfect three innings after a couple subpar starts during his last three outings. He is 5-3 with a 5.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36 strikeouts across 5.1 innings during 11 appearances, four of which have been starts. Although it's unclear whether he will start again or be deployed as a longer reliever after an opener, Yarbough's next turn in the rotation will be at the Athletics on Sunday.