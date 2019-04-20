Stanek didn't give up a hit and walked one batter in two innings as an opener against the Red Sox on Friday.

The right-hander was very efficient, recording six outs on just 14 pitches. Stanek has a sparkling 1.59 ERA and 0.79 WHIP but his limited role hurts his fantasy value. He has made nine appearances, including five starts but thrown only 11.1 innings. Stanek also doesn't have a decision, zero saves and two holds.