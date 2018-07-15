Rays' Ryne Stanek: Allows one run across two innings
Stanek allowed one run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings during Sunday's outing against the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.
Serving as the opener once again, Stanek breezed through the first inning before allowing a run on two hits in the second. He threw 21 of 31 pitches for strikes but was capped at two innings as the Rays paraded out nine pitcher on the day. Stanek has a solid 2.08 ERA to go along with a sharp 0.95 WHIP, but his inability to pile up wins or saves limits his fantasy appeal.
