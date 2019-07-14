Stanek struck out two over two scoreless innings as an opener Sunday against the Orioles.

Stanek turned in a solid outing, setting the table for the Rays to come away with a 4-1 victory in the series finale. The 27-year-old has now opened 26 contests this season and owns a 3.14 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 56:19 K:BB across 51.2 innings.