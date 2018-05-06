Stanek was called up from Triple-A Durham before Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander was summoned from the Bulls after the Rays sent down Chih-Wei Hu, making it his first stint with big-league club in 2018. Stanek had a rough initial 20-inning major-league stint in 2017, generating a 5.85 ERA and 1.90 WHIP. However, he's been utilizing his high 90s fastball with great effectiveness at the Triple-A level thus far, posting an impressive 17:6 K:BB and 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings across 10 appearances.