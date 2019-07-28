Stanek (hip) tossed a successful bullpen session Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays haven't officially outlined the next steps for Stanek, but he's expected to throw another bullpen session within a few days. If that goes well, he would likely make one minor-league rehab appearance before rejoining the Rays for their home series against the Marlins next weekend. Stanek has been on the shelf since July 19 with a sore right hip.

