Stanek opened Friday's "bullpen day" game against the White Sox and struck out five over 1.2 perfect innings.

Stanek got his five outs in an efficient 23 pitches, 16 of which he got into the strike zone. That level of sharpness has mostly been par for the course for the 27-year-old, who's enjoyed a largely successful tenure as an opening pitcher this season. Stanek is still getting the occasional hold opportunity as well in the capacity of a conventional reliever, totaling five thus far alongside an impressive 2.27 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.