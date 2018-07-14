Stanek will likely be used as Sunday's opener depending on how Saturday's matchup against Minnesota unfolds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek has served as an opener on 11 different occasions this season and he's been extremely effective in that role. As usual, don't expect Stanek to last more than two innings. Through 27 appearances this season, he sports a solid 1.93 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 32.2 innings.