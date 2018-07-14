Stanek will likely be used as Sunday's starter depending on how Saturday's matchup against Minnesota unfolds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek has started on 11 different occasions this season and has been effective in that role, though he rarely lasts more than two innings. Over 27 appearances this season, he sports a solid 1.93 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 41 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.