Stanek served as the opener in a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday and generated a clean first inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.

Stanek could hardly have been more efficient in his latest turn as an opener, needing just 11 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes, to get through his sole frame. The right-hander has opened July with three scoreless innings across two appearances and now sports a 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP on the campaign.