Stanek opened Tuesday's "bullpen day" victory over the Blue Jays and fired two perfect innings in which he recorded three strikeouts.

The hard-throwing right-hander mowed through the Blue Jays for two frames on an efficient 27 pitches, 19 of which found the strike zone. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Stanek was clocking 96 mph regularly on his fastball during his brief stint on the mound, a level of velocity that helped keep his ERA unblemished in June. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the 26-year-old sports a sparkling 10:3 K:BB across 6.2 innings in the current month, and he's already lowered his season ERA from 3.97 to 2.76 with his five straight scoreless efforts.