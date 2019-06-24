Stanek served as the opener in Sunday's win over the Athletics, allowing an unearned run on a hit and two walks while also recording three strikeouts over an inning-plus.

Stanek had a rather unusual outing in his latest stint as an opener, with the right-hander getting an unearned run tacked onto his ledger following his exit after facing one batter in the bottom of the second inning. Stanek did manage multiple strikeouts for the first time in the last five appearances, extending what has been a solid June overall. Factoring in Sunday's line, the 27-year-old boasts a 1.59 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 11.1 innings during the month.