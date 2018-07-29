Stanek (1-3) allowed three earned runs on two hits and two walks over two innings in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. He struck out one.

Stanek had previously enjoyed success as a "bullpen day" opener, but he ran into a suddenly hot-hitting Orioles squad Saturday. The right-hander was tagged for back-to-back home runs by Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard in his second and final frame, which led to an early 3-0 hole for the Rays that they never recovered from. Despite the struggles, Stanek still sports an impressive 2.43 ERA for the season, and the pair of round trippers he surrendered were the first he'd given up since May 11.