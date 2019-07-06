Rays' Ryne Stanek: Falters in high-leverage role
Stanek (0-2) took the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Yankees on Friday, allowing four earned runs on four hits over an inning while recording one strikeout.
Stanek was thrust into the increasingly unfamiliar position of a late-inning, high-leverage scenario and came up considerably short. There wasn't much suspense in terms of whether Stanek would be able to successfully carry out the task of preserving a 4-4 tie upon entering in the 11th inning, as he allowed a leadoff solo home run to Aaron Judge. After retiring the next two batters, Stanek ultimately yielded a three-run homer to Brett Gardner following a single and a double by Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela, respectively. It was the second multi-earned-run outing for Stanek in the last four appearances, a rocky stretch that's quickly bumped up his ERA from 2.47 to 3.26.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...