Stanek (0-2) took the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Yankees on Friday, allowing four earned runs on four hits over an inning while recording one strikeout.

Stanek was thrust into the increasingly unfamiliar position of a late-inning, high-leverage scenario and came up considerably short. There wasn't much suspense in terms of whether Stanek would be able to successfully carry out the task of preserving a 4-4 tie upon entering in the 11th inning, as he allowed a leadoff solo home run to Aaron Judge. After retiring the next two batters, Stanek ultimately yielded a three-run homer to Brett Gardner following a single and a double by Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela, respectively. It was the second multi-earned-run outing for Stanek in the last four appearances, a rocky stretch that's quickly bumped up his ERA from 2.47 to 3.26.