Stanek allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out four as the opener in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

The right-hander continues to post excellent numbers no matter what role the Rays use him in, and Stanek now boasts a 1.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB through 29.1 innings on the season. Unfortunately, that flexible usage also limits his fantasy value, as he has only one win and two holds in 24 appearances on the year.