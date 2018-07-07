Rays' Ryne Stanek: Fans four against Mets
Stanek allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out four as the opener in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.
The right-hander continues to post excellent numbers no matter what role the Rays use him in, and Stanek now boasts a 1.84 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB through 29.1 innings on the season. Unfortunately, that flexible usage also limits his fantasy value, as he has only one win and two holds in 24 appearances on the year.
More News
