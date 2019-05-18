Stanek allowed one run on a hit and struck out three over two innings Friday against the Yankees.

Stanek gave up a solo homer in the second inning, but the Rays would respond by taking a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old has surrendered a run in two of his last three outings, though his ERA remains solid at 2.63 with 25 strikeouts across 24 frames.