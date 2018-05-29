Stanek (1-0) fired 1.2 scoreless frames in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing a hit and two walks.

Stanek had just started a "bullpen day" game Saturday against the Orioles in which he'd also turned in 1.2 scoreless innings. The 26-year-old has now blanked the opposition in four consecutive appearances, whittling his ERA down from 7.36 to 3.24 in the process.