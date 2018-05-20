Rays' Ryne Stanek: Heads back to big leagues
Stanek was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
Stanek tossed 3.2 innings for the Rays earlier in the year, allowing one run on one hit and a pair of walks while striking out seven. In a corresponding move, Adeiny Hechavarria was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
