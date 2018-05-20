Stanek failed to record an out in a win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on two hits.

Just recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Durham, the hard-throwing right-hander was entrusted with preserving a 5-1 lead entering the ninth. However, he ran into trouble immediately, allowing a leadoff single to Zack Cozart before surrendering a 430-foot two-run home run to Mike Trout, earning him the hook and bringing in Alex Colome for an unexpected save opportunity. Stanek had been effective in his three prior big-league appearances this season, allowing one earned run on one hit over 3.2 innings while generating seven strikeouts.