Rays' Ryne Stanek: Hit hard in MLB return
Stanek failed to record an out in a win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on two hits.
Just recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Durham, the hard-throwing right-hander was entrusted with preserving a 5-1 lead entering the ninth. However, he ran into trouble immediately, allowing a leadoff single to Zack Cozart before surrendering a 430-foot two-run home run to Mike Trout, earning him the hook and bringing in Alex Colome for an unexpected save opportunity. Stanek had been effective in his three prior big-league appearances this season, allowing one earned run on one hit over 3.2 innings while generating seven strikeouts.
