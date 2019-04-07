Rays' Ryne Stanek: Impressive as opener
Stanek served as the opener in a loss to the Giants on Saturday, firing two perfect innings and recording two strikeouts.
Stanek kept his 2019 ERA unblemished with Saturday's impressive outing, one in which he fired 22 of 32 pitches for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander has allowed just a single hit across six innings over four appearances, and he's demonstrated pinpoint control while generating a 7:1 K:BB during that span. Stanek figures to continue seeing his fair share of opener opportunities on "bullpen days", but he's a solid setup option in the late innings as well.
