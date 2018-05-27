Stanek fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Saturday, recording three strikeouts.

The right-handed fireballer was highly efficient during his time on the mound, recording five outs on just 21 pitches. Stanek was yet the latest reliever to open a game for the Rays, who continue to experiment with different combinations out of both necessity and innovation. Factoring in Saturday's production, Stanek hasn't allowed an earned run in four straight appearances and now has an impressive 11 strikeouts over 6.2 innings across seven appearances.

