Rays' Ryne Stanek: Impressive in spring start
Stanek fired two scoreless innings in a 7-3 Grapefruit League split-squad win over the Tigers on Friday. He allowed a hit and recorded three strikeouts.
The right-hander lowered his spring ERA to 5.63 with Friday's clean outing, which came in the wake of Stanek allowing five earned runs across six innings in his six previous appearances. The hard-throwing 27-year-old has been missing plenty of bats, however, as he now sports an 11:1 K:BB across eight exhibition frames, along with a .194 BAA. Stanek was a valued member of the staff in 2018, logging 59 appearances (29 starts/openers) and generating a 2.98 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and eight holds across 66.1 innings. Given Stanek's versatility and upper 90s fastball, Ralph Long of MLB.com reports he could profile as a right-handed late-inning option alongside southpaw closer Jose Alvarado.
