Stanek is expected to serve as the opener in Tuesday's series-opening game against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek is once again slated to work the first inning at minimum Tuesday, this time as Clayton Kershaw's opposite number. The right-hander would be serving as an opener for the 13th time in 19 appearances this season in the wake of firing two innings of one-hit, one-run ball in the same capacity against the Yankees last Friday.