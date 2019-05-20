Rays' Ryne Stanek: Likely opener Tuesday
Stanek is expected to serve as the opener in Tuesday's series-opening game against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stanek is once again slated to work the first inning at minimum Tuesday, this time as Clayton Kershaw's opposite number. The right-hander would be serving as an opener for the 13th time in 19 appearances this season in the wake of firing two innings of one-hit, one-run ball in the same capacity against the Yankees last Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...