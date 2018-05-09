Rays' Ryne Stanek: Mows them down in '18 debut
Stanek fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday, issuing two walks while recording four strikeouts.
The hard-throwing right-hander had some control issues, but he also flashed his trademark strikeout upside. Stanek had posted an impressive 17:6 K:BB over 9.1 innings with Durham prior to his recent callup, and his high 90s fastball could afford him an extended stay with the big-league club.
