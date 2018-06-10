Rays' Ryne Stanek: Not in line to open Monday's game
Stanek won't open Monday's game against the Blue Jays, but could open another game at some point in the Rays' subsequent four contests, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Stanek was initially scheduled to work in inning or two at the start of Monday's contest, but that plan was scrapped after he was summoned in relief during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners. The right-hander worked a scoreless ninth inning, but needed 24 pitches to retire the side. He'll get a day or two of rest before being available out of the bullpen or opening a game for the Rays.
