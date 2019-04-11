Rays' Ryne Stanek: Opening in series opener
Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since the Rays had an off day Thursday, they'll be able to get by with only three traditional starters this week while having both Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough on hand as "bulk relievers." Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash hasn't tipped his hand regarding who might follow Stanek, making it somewhat risky to rely on either Chirinos or Yarbrough as streaming options. Rather than asking one of the two to pitch the majority of the innings out of the bullpen, it's conceivable that the Rays turn to both Chirinos and Yarbrough for multiple frames apiece.
