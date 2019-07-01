Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher Monday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander isn't expected to work more than two innings before giving way to bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough. Over his 23 turns as an opener this season, Stanek has posted a 2.25 ERA in 36 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .260 wOBA.