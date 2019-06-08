Stanek will serve as the opener for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are well-positioned to use an opener for the evening game after the team's bullpen was only tasked with recording four outs in the afternoon contest. Stanek has allowed a run in each of his last two outings but still has a strong 2.88 ERA in 34.1 innings this season.