Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek was the Rays' lead pitcher for Monday's series-opening win, tossing a 1-2-3 first inning before giving way to Yonny Chirinos for the next seven frames. It's expected that Stanek will be capped at around one inning again Tuesday, with Jalen Beeks set to follow him as the Rays' primary pitcher.