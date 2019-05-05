Stanek will serve as the opener for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Stanek was originally expected to open for Yonny Chirinos on Saturday, but Chirinos instead ended up being utilized as a traditional starter. Stanek has a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB through 16 innings this season.