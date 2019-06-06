Stanek will serve as the opener Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stanek hasn't pitched since allowing one run on four hits over two innings when opening Friday's loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old has a 1.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 26 innings in the opening role this season.

