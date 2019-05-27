Stanek will open Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Stanek tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his last appearance as an opener Sunday, and he's set to make his 15th "start" of the season. Ryan Yarbrough is slated to handle the bulk of the innings once Stanek's outing comes to an end.

