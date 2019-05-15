Stanek will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Marlins, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Stanek will once again "start" for the Rays given he has excelled as an opener this season with a 1.72 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over 15.2 innings (10 outings). Jalen Beeks is a likely candidate to enter as the bulk reliever after Stanek's inning or two.